Starbucks was a pioneer of the mobile-first shop. Now its getting rid of them

More than five years after launching a mobile-order and pick-up-only store format, Starbucks is abandoning the concept—and it signals a larger strategy for the coffee chain.

Starbucks, which announced its sixth consecutive quarter of falling same-store sales on its earnings call Tuesday, opened its first mobile-only location in Manhattan’s Penn Plaza in 2019. The store concept centered on a speedy, transactional experience that required consumers to place orders and make payments in advance on their phones. These locations did not have any seating to encourage latte drinkers to stick around.

In retrospect, the concept foreshadowed an era of mobile-first, quick-service restaurant designs in response to changing consumer habits due to the pandemic and the following economic inflation, and that’s often meant a de-emphasis on dining rooms. Chipotle’s digital-only restaurant and Chick-fil-A’s all-mobile pickup restaurant are two such examples.

The idea behind the Starbucks mobile-only stores was well timed to the rise of contactless, takeout, and delivery fast-food options, but as Starbucks seeks to chart a comeback, the model no longer fits its strategy as it emphasizes its café experience.