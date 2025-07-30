How to make a superhero movie that actually stands out

“Literally, I cry every single time that fortress emerges from the snow,” the production designer tells By Design. “I cry every single time we go through the doors and we go inside.”

As the production designer for James Gunn’s new Superman movie, Mickle spent months leading a team in building the fortress from scratch, using all practical effects. Her team resin-casted 242 massive crystals, some measuring 40 feet long.

[Image: © 2025 Warner Bros]

Crews worked night and day, moving crystals from a production warehouse to the set. And that’s just for one of the sets.