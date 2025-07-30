Fast company logo
On the new episode of ‘By Design,’ ‘Superman’ production designer Beth Mickle explains how the movie was meant to look like a comic book come to life. Plus, the hosts discuss 2025’s vibeless summer.

How to make a superhero movie that actually stands out

[Photo: Jessica Miglio/© 2025 Warner Bros.]

BY Cody Nelson

Cody Nelson is a freelance producer and writer in Chicago. He is the senior producer of By Design.

Superman’s Fortress of Solitude evokes big emotions for Beth Mickle. 

“Literally, I cry every single time that fortress emerges from the snow,” the production designer tells By Design. “I cry every single time we go through the doors and we go inside.”

As the production designer for James Gunn’s new Superman movie, Mickle spent months leading a team in building the fortress from scratch, using all practical effects. Her team resin-casted 242 massive crystals, some measuring 40 feet long. 

[Image: © 2025 Warner Bros]

Crews worked night and day, moving crystals from a production warehouse to the set. And that’s just for one of the sets. 

On the newest episode of By Design, Mickle explains to hosts Liz Stinson and Mark Wilson why it was so important for her team to use practical effects and to make this take on Superman an optimistic one. 

[Image: © 2025 Warner Bros]

She also discusses working with Gunn, and where she believes AI will factor into the future of film. 

At the beginning of the episode, Liz and Mark discuss the latest in design news, including: whether it’s a vibeless summer, Meta’s data center tent city, and a certain copycat in the New York City mayoral race. 

And at the end, the hosts debate their best and worst designs of the month (MAGA Coke, Sam Altman’s sunglasses, Anne Hathaway . . .).

Listen now on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get podcasts. 

