How the world’s busiest airports are future-proofing themselves without missing a beat

The clock has just struck midnight, and about 60 people are bustling around an empty taxiway at Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW). Architects, contractors, engineers, ground crew—everyone has gathered for an unprecedented event. After years of planning and months of meticulous scheduling, six massive buildings are about to be wheeled into place near Terminal C. Yes, wheeled.

DFW is the fourth-busiest airport in the world, and it’s currently undergoing a $9 billion project that includes an expansion of Terminals A and C, as well as a new Terminal F. To build out the airport without closing any gates or disrupting the flight schedule, HOK, the lead architecture firm behind the project, turned to an increasingly popular method of building: modular construction.

Modular construction has long been a solution for schools and apartment complexes, but airports in cities such as Dallas; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Atlanta are now embracing it as a solution to quickly expand their square footage as a tourism boom pushes airports to their limit.

“Airports have high operational cost, and that is what modular construction offsets,” says Richard Saunders, engineering practice leader for HOK’s Atlanta studio. He estimates that the operational impacts are roughly cut in half.