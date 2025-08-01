This ingenious Switch 2 controller doubles as a french fry holder

A new 3D-printed model takes advantage of the design of the Nintendo Switch 2’s snap-on magnetic controllers by turning the video game console into a french fry holder.
The “GamiFries” rig has magnetic connectors that allow the Switch 2’s controllers and screen to snap on in two modes, handheld and controller.
It’s built to hold a medium-size order of fries, with a circular carve-out that’s perfectly positioned to show the McDonald’s golden arches logo. An anonymous user with no other post history uploaded the model as a free download with fair-use promotional images in McDonald’s red and yellow.
“We’re fans of 3D-printed models and how we can use them to bring ideas to life, especially for small-scale fabrication,” the creator behind the model told Fast Company in an email. “You can have an idea and suddenly it becomes a product. Then you have to hope that people find it funny or useful.”
The Switch 2 has inspired a host of 3D-printed accessories on sites like MakerWorld since Nintendo released the console in June. The Switch 2 sold 1.6 million units in the U.S. in one month, making it the fastest-selling gaming hardware in U.S. history, and it’s become the fastest-selling Nintendo console of all time globally.
GamiFries joins gaming chopsticks holders, a Pizza Hut video game pizza warmer, and Nintendo Switch soda cups as the latest innovation in gaming-snack accessories, a novelty category well suited for fast food like french fries. It’s also especially well suited for streamers.
A 2023 U.K. report by the entertainment wiki hosting site Fandom found “gamers are 50% more likely than the average person to value taste over nutrition,” while gamers’ top snack purchases trend toward salty (41%) over sweet (33%).
Seems like gamers might just be natural spokespeople for fast-food and snack brands that want to get their products in front of consumers.
The early-rate deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, September 5, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.