This ingenious Switch 2 controller doubles as a french fry holder

A new 3D-printed model takes advantage of the design of the Nintendo Switch 2’s snap-on magnetic controllers by turning the video game console into a french fry holder.

The “GamiFries” rig has magnetic connectors that allow the Switch 2’s controllers and screen to snap on in two modes, handheld and controller.

It’s built to hold a medium-size order of fries, with a circular carve-out that’s perfectly positioned to show the McDonald’s golden arches logo. An anonymous user with no other post history uploaded the model as a free download with fair-use promotional images in McDonald’s red and yellow.

“We’re fans of 3D-printed models and how we can use them to bring ideas to life, especially for small-scale fabrication,” the creator behind the model told Fast Company in an email. “You can have an idea and suddenly it becomes a product. Then you have to hope that people find it funny or useful.”