Exclusive: Beyond Meat is ditching ‘Meat,’ pivoting to Beyond

Seated across a table from me at a rented loft near Wall Street in late July, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown is digging into a bowl of Beyond Ground, his company’s latest product, which debuts July 29, goes on sale via the company’s website in August, and promises more protein per serving than beef. But this isn’t just any product demo; it’s a company overhaul.

With this launch, Beyond Meat is becoming merely Beyond and turning its focus away from mimicking animal proteins to letting plant-based proteins speak for themselves. The radical move is cultural, agricultural, and financial, and Brown wasn’t shy in discussing how Beyond now lets the company compete across the grocery store, teasing what products he’s developing, how Silicon Valley money warped public perception of alt meat, and how studying Roman gladiators has influenced Beyond’s new direction.

Brown, who started the company in 2009 and took it public in a celebrated 2019 IPO, is so committed to Beyond’s rebrand and its new product that he has been consuming Beyond Ground’s main ingredient—fava beans—as his primary source of daily calories. “I gotta let my body be my argument,” he says, riffing on a famous quote by physician-philosopher Albert Schweitzer that greets Beyond employees who open the company manual.

In an era when protein is suddenly being stuffed into everything—from chips to waffles to sodas—Brown says he began to wonder: “If you’re the best in the world at making plant proteins, why confine yourself to the center of the plate?”