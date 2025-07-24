The Eames House in L.A. is open again after closing during the fires

After closing for five months due to smoke damage from the Palisades Fire , the Eames House (Case Study House #8) in Los Angeles has reopened to visitors—now with a more determined mission to serve as a place of community.

[Photo: Chris Mottalini, 2025/© 2025 Eames Office, LLC.]

Nearly 7,000 buildings were destroyed in the Palisades Fire, and though the Eames House was spared, cleanup efforts have been intensive. A crew took about a week to wipe away flame retardant that had been dropped to slow the fire from advancing from the outside of the home. They also dug up the property’s plantings beds so the soil could be replaced due to concerns about toxic materials.

Eames Demetrios, Lucia Dewey Atwood, and Adrienne Luce outside the studio. [Photo: Chris Mottalini, 2025/© 2025 Eames Office, LLC.]

“We were very fortunate,” says Lucia Atwood, the granddaughter of architects Charles and Ray Eames who built the Pacific Palisades home in 1949. The home is a model of resilience, but its stewards were also proactive. Atwood tells Fast Company interventions began in 2011 to better fire- and drought-proof the home, which is a National Historic Landmark and on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Those efforts that took on greater urgency after the Getty Fire in 2019.

Charles and Ray balancing on the steel framing of the Eames House in Pacific Palisades, California, 1949. [Photo: © 2025 Eames Office, LLC.]

“At that point it became very clear that there were going to be an increasing number of of extremely damaging fires,” says Atwood, the former executive director of the Eames Foundation. The foundation has worked to harden the landscape, a process that included clearing brush and removing some of the more than 250 trees that were on the property.