Move over, Trader Joe’s mini tote: The Yeti Camino Carryall is the new must-have bag

Outdoor product company Yeti is best known for its coolers, but this summer, it has a surprise hit product that doesn’t having any cooling functionality at all. It’s a tote bag that’s been part of its existing product offering for years—but has gone viral on TikTok after taking a page out of the Stanley playbook, with product offerings that are colorful, accessorizable, and collectible.

Launched in 2018, the durable, waterproof, $150 Yeti Camino Carryall Tote Bag isn’t new, but now dubbed “the hottest mom tote of the summer,” it’s taking on a new life as the sort of colorful must-have consumer product we’ve seen previously with the likes of Stanley cups or Trader Joe’s totes. At least one analyst credits the bag’s new level of popularity with a rise in stock price for the company, which reported quarterly sales of $351 million, up 3% from the same period last year. [Photo: Yeti] The bag’s hefty design is at the heart of its appeal. At 18.1 inches by 15.2 inches, the bag is big, “but not too big,” according to Yeti’s product page. And though it weighs barely more than 3 pounds empty, the tote’s oversize handles were built for carrying a lot at once, including bottles and half-gallon jugs that can be organized with deployable dividers. As its name implies (camino means “road” in Spanish), it’s tough and designed to be used on the go. “You can carry everything from firewood to kids’ sand tools to water for washing your hands after camping somewhere,” Yeti’s head of marketing, Bill Neff, told Fast Company’s Jeff Beer in March. “Then you can hose it out. It became the super versatile piece for us.”

The idea behind the Camino was Yeti cofounder Roy Seider’s, but not everyone at the company saw its potential at first. It was Yeti’s second bag product after branching out into the category in 2017, it and became a quick hit. “We didn’t know what it was going to be,” Neff said in March. “We thought it was going to skew female. No one really understood it, except for Roy, but we launched it and it was bananas how fast, for both male and female customers, it became the product that they used for everything.” For a company whose coolers have been called a “luxury good for bros,” though, the tote has offered an avenue to market specifically to women. Product images and TikTok videos tagged with the bag skew female, while colorways like influencer beige, pink, and cherry blossom cater especially to female tastes. As of this writing, all the fun colors are sold out on Yeti’s website and you can only order the Camino in boring colors: olive or navy.

It’s clear the Camino is not just a bag for the outdoorsman anymore. It’s become a bag for moms too, as a heavy-duty, all-purpose utility purse or as a beach or diaper bag for long summer vacations or a quick trip to the park. It’s functional for sure, with room for everything, but like a dude donning North Face in the city, there’s an element of gorpcore in its appeal as an accessory. The ability to customize the bag with patches, charms, or Labubus, plus a rotating, limited-edition seasonal colorways, gives the product an extra edge on TikTok, where newness, exclusivity, and conspicuous consumption reign supreme. Yeti is now doubling down on bags. The company bought the Montana bag brand Mystery Ranch in January, and on its earnings call in May, CEO Matthew Reintjes credited the Camino specifically for helping Yeti’s strong quarter. “Yeti is bringing a unique point of view to this fragmented bag space supported by our strong design, brand and commercial engine,” Reintjes said. “We remain very optimistic about the massive global addressable market we see in front of us across premium bags, packs, and luggage.”

Reintjes calls the Camino tote “the sleeper product” in Yeti’s portfolio. “It’s like the Swiss Army knife of bags,” he said in March. It’s more than just its versatility and durability, though, that have proven valuable for the company. Every brand is looking for its Stanley cup moment, and with the Camino tote, Yeti has found in its portfolio a product capable of viral TikTok infamy of its own.