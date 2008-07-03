We Are Now 7 of Us

Hanh mitakuyapi. In the way of my People and many other ITI, 7 is a holy number. When we pray, we address 7 Directions – The Four Directions of N, E, S, & W, and Tunkashila (Grandfather), Unchi Maka Ina Wakan (Grandmother Earth, our Holy Mother the Earth), and Wakan Tanka (the Great Mystery, also called the Great Holy, or Spirit – It is what makes the universe alive). This being A Good Thing, I just thought I’d let you know.