Tesla is speeding toward a head-on collision with the realities of the auto industry. Amid protests over CEO Elon Musk’s involvement with President Donald Trump’s administration, not to mention Tesla’s stagnant model line and obsolete technology, the company’s revenue for the first quarter of 2025 slid 9% year over year to $19.34 billion while global deliveries shrank 13%. The second quarter was equally dire: Tesla delivered just 384,122 cars, down 13% year over year, and took in $22.5 billion in revenue, 12% lower than the same period last year. Tesla sales have now been eclipsed by China’s BYD for three consecutive quarters.

But Musk wants Tesla fanboys not to worry. Instead of focusing on the company’s declining sales figures, Musk spent most of his opening remarks on his recent earnings call talking about the enormous potential of the company’s Robotaxi service and Optimus humanoid robots to make Tesla—and its investors—very, very rich.

Those promises are still rather hollow. Tesla’s Robotaxi service, which arrived in Austin in June, is still an invite-only test limited to a small geofenced area. Competitor Waymo has more than 100 fully autonomous vehicles operating on the Uber platform in that city, covering a 90-square-mile area. Tesla covers a fraction of that in a zone shaped like a penis because Musk is a comedy genius. (“It’s going to get bigger and longer,” he told investors on his recent earnings call.) It’s also full of dangerous glitches that reveal the limitations of Musk’s self-driving solution, which currently relies heavily on tele-operators to avoid fatal accidents.

Weeks after the Tesla service launched, the city of Austin says the test remains limited to 10 to 20 Model Y cars, which look nothing like the actual Robotaxi design Musk originally presented to investors. Meanwhile, Google’s Waymo and Baidu’s Apollo Go autonomous cab services continue to expand across the planet, with thousands of cars already on the streets thanks to designs that combine AI brains with multiple optical, radar, and laser sensors.