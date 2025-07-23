Tesla’s new supercharging station shows that the branded diner is having a moment

Tesla’s new Supercharger station, which opened on July 21, is nothing like your average stop for gas. The station doubles as a Tesla-branded retro-futuristic diner—and it looks like an ’80s sci-fi movie set crashed in the middle of downtown Los Angeles.

[Photo: Ryan Gregory/Motion Bazaar/Kellenova] Other brands have similarly turned their diners into an exclusive experience, including Mattel’s Barbie, which served Barbie-inspired food and drinks at two Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-ups in NYC and Chicago; Cheez-It, which served up childhood nostalgia alongside Cheez-It milkshakes at its ’70s-inspired joint; and Skims, which took over West Hollywood’s Mel’s Drive-In with a specially curated menu. The branded diner formula seems to follow a few simple rules: Creating a space that feels like another dimension, dropping hints at obscure brand lore, and giving visitors access to products they can’t find anywhere else. Each step is in service of driving press and publicity, which, in turn, helps to boost brand reputation and sales. [Photo: I RYU/VCG/Getty Images] The Tesla Diner serves up cyborg fare and futuristic vibes Tesla’s diner follows that playbook, turning the EV maker’s recognizably futuristic branding into an experience that customers can literally see, touch, and eat.

The otherworldly Tesla Diner experience certainly isn’t the future of EV charging stations, given that the amount of investment and construction time required would make rapid roll out impossible. However, it might be a way to drum up some more positive brand sentiment during a decidedly gloomy year. The Tesla Diner isn’t going to unscrew the brand (as Fast Company so succinctly put it) either—but we have to admit, this might be the best thing it’s done all year.