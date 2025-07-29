Wyatt Mitchell isn’t afraid to wear a onesie

As a senior design director at Apple, Wyatt Mitchell spends a lot of time thinking about the way the technology company’s products and services show up in our everyday lives. This design consciousness doesn’t stop with work; it extends to his distinctive personal style.

Over the years, Mitchell’s taste has evolved in a way that has given his style some serious range—from traditional denim workwear to precisely tailored clothing to a bow tie, depending on what he’s trying to convey to the world. “Style is a tool you can use for yourself mentally, and externally for other people,” he says. “I like the ability to use a tool like that to telegraph certain things about me.” [Photo: Ashley Bloom/Apple] Though Mitchell is hesitant to pigeonhole his personal style, he has become known for his signature look of traditional workwear coveralls and jumpsuits, which he sources from automotive workwear websites or RRL. In 2019, Mitchell went viral when he walked on stage at Apple’s annual developer conference in a white coverall from RRL and Off-White sneakers.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Mitchell’s look was celebrated across fashion blogs for its obvious contrast to the typical jeans-and-a-shirt tech world uniform at the time. “What you wear is an extension of your visual acuity,” he says. “I don’t try to take on entirely new styles. I’m not that sort of free, but I do like the evolution.” [Photo: Lilly Red (portrait)] In a world of sameness, Mitchell is doing the exact thing that all good style leaders do: they unabashedly wear what inspires them, and do it repeatedly. “It’s a little scary—my closet is predominantly suits, overalls, and coveralls,” he says. “I should probably pare that down.” Describe your style in a sentence.

I honestly don’t think I can put that in to words. And if I could, I would be a writer. Sorry. What’s the one piece in your closet you’ll never get rid of? Nothing is sacred, but I’ll probably always have a pair of Chucks.

advertisement

How long does it take you to get dressed in the morning?

Varies. Some days I can get dressed in one motion. Other days can be full of trial and error. What do you wear to a big meeting? As a designer, I think its important to look like you understand aesthetics.

What’s the best piece of fashion advice you’ve ever gotten? “That shirt is too small for you.”