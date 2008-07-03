Fast Company Takes Home Second Straight Loeb Award!

Fast Company announced that it is the recipient of a 2008 Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. Editor-at-Large Charles Fishman’s article “Message in a Bottle,” about the business of bottled water was recognized in the feature writing category. The Loeb Awards are the highest honors in business journalism, presented by UCLA Anderson School of Management since 1973.

This is the second year in a row that Fast Company has been recognized with a Loeb. In 2007 Charles Fishman was honored for the article “How Many Lightbulbs Does It Take to Change the World? One,” about compact florescent bulbs.

Fast Company adds this award to a growing list of accolades this year. Among them:

• “Overall Excellence” and “Cover Story of The Year” honors from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers

• Named to AdWeek’s 2008 Hot List

• Fast Company editor Bob Safian honored as a Top Innovator in Business Publishing by BtoB’s Media Business.

• Newsstand Sales Up 38%, according to the most recent Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) FAS-FAX report.