Don’t Just Inform — Persuade

The August/September issue of SUCCESS Magazine showed up in my mailbox yesterday. As usual, I dropped what I was doing and paged through it. I’m taking it with me today on a trip to Florida to celebrate my niece, Morgan’s, engagement. I’ll read it cover to cover and make notes as I read.

I love SUCCESS Magazine. Have you subscribed yet? If not, you should. I haven’t found a better source of content on career and life success.

One article jumped out at me, as I always post about communication on Thursday. The article is called “Are You Drowning Your Prospects?” It’s written by Terri Sjodin, author of “New Sales Speak.” Ms. Sjodin makes a great point about presentations – “don’t be informative, be persuasive.’

Presentation skills, along with writing and conversation skills, are the three keys to becoming a dynamic communicator. Ms. Sjodin provides some great common sense advice on how you can become a great presenter.

Here’s some of the great common sense advice Ms. Sjodin presents:

“Every solid presentation requires a certain amount of data and support, but many professionals spend too much time informing and not enough time persuading.”

“It’s a teacher’s job to be informative, while a salesperson must be persuasive.”

“Focus on the most compelling argument with each customer or client.”

“Design a presentation that anticipates common objections and overcomes them before they become reasons not to buy.”

“Don’t just wing it; think through your strategy and build a compelling case and then deliver it with savvy in your own authentic voice.”

Ms. Sjodin is writing to a sales audience, but she provides great advice for all of us. Your job title may not be “salesperson,” but if you want to succeed in your life and career, you need to be constantly selling yourself and your ideas.

