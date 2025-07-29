Emma Grede always wears things twice

At Emma Grede’s first job as a fashion show producer, she was told to wear black so she wouldn’t stand out. But even back then, she refused to fade into the background. “I bought whatever I could afford from Balenciaga or Celine,” she says. “I have always used my clothes as a tool (of self-expression).”

Grede is one of the best-known entrepreneurs of our time. She’s the business mastermind behind Skims, Good American and the newly launched sports fashion startup Off Season. But even in the glitzy world of fashion, she’s become notable for her style. Grede believes that our clothes should be a way to channel our creativity and personality, particularly in the world of business. On a recent trip to London, her hometown, her team captured her outfits of the day, which included a white Jacquemus jacket and matching cargo pants set paired with pointed Balenciaga heels, and a blue striped Proenza Schouler top and skirt paired with strappy YSL heels. “I dress entirely to please myself,” she says. “Depending on the day, that could be for comfort, or convenience, or because I want to feel bad ass.” [Photo: Jamie Girdler] While Grede has always been stylish, she’s spent much of her career behind the scenes. In 2008, she launched the talent management firm ITB Worldwide which was acquired a decade later. She then partnered with members of the Kardashian family to co-found Good American, Skims and Safely, letting her more famous co-founders be the face of the brand.

But these days, she’s becoming a personality in her own right, as a judge on Shark Tank and Dragon’s Den. She’s recently launched a podcast called Aspire with Emma Grede where she’s interviewed everyone from Michelle Obama to Gwyneth Paltrow. As a mother of four with a demanding schedule, Grede doesn’t have a lot of time to strategize about her outfits. And even though her looks vary, she developed a kind of formula to what she wears. She wears a lot of denim, including Vintage Levi’s and Frame. She has a collection of white and striped Oxford shirts from Celine, YSY, and Comme Des Garcons, and she also loves a good heel. “There is literally nothing in my closet that only gets worn once,” she says. “There’s something about the simplicity of not really choosing something new every day that’s really freeing.”

Describe your style in a sentence. That’s so hard, I dress how I feel and I feel different all the time! What’s the one piece in your closet you’ll never get rid of?

I have so many things but probably a pair of Gucci loafers I’ve had since I was 15. I bought them for myself, and it was such a big deal at the time. How long does it take you to get dressed in the morning? Five minutes. I pull outfits ahead of time.

What do you wear to a big meeting? Something that has bought me luck in the past I’m very superstitious. What’s the best piece of fashion advice you’ve ever gotten?

To embrace my individuality and do what makes you feel good.