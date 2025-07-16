Why it can be good for business to fight with your rival

Earlier this summer, Pepsi did something brands have been doing forever: It took a jab at its rival. In this case, that entailed some snarky satirizing of a popular Coke ad campaign. But it raised an eternal brand-battle question: Is it really a good idea to reference a rival so directly?

Under the right circumstances, yes, according to the latest research on that subject in a recent Journal of Marketing Research paper, coauthored by Johannes Berendt, a professor of economics and communication at Hannover University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Germany. His fellow co-authors are Sebastian Uhrich, a professor of sports business administration at the German Sport University Cologne; Abhishek Borah, an associate professor of marketing at INSEAD (Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires) in France; and Gavin Kilduff, a professor of management and organizations at NYU Stern.

For starters, Berendt explains in an email, it’s important to distinguish between true rivalry and mere competition: Real rivals not only compete against each other in the marketplace, but they also have a “special competitive relationship based on a shared history,” he says. This includes McDonald’s vs. Burger King, Mercedes vs. BMW, Apple vs. Samsung, and, of course, Coke vs. Pepsi. Researchers call it the “rivalry reference effect.”

“Consumers know that this is more than just regular competition,” Berendt says. In their studies (which included analyses of 1.5 million social media posts from real brands, as well as controlled experiments involving fictional posts in various brand categories), Berendt and his fellow researchers found that a brand message referencing a rival increases consumer engagement—and can even impact purchase intent.



“Openly contested rivalries have a special appeal,” Berendt adds. “Messages between rivals are processed differently than between ordinary competitors.” (Remember the chicken sandwich wars a couple of years back? It made sense that Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A would scrap on social media, but it felt off when Wendy’s butted in.)