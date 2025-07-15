This viral travel ad for Canada is trying to woo American tourists

To help American visitors feel more welcome in Canada at time when relations are strained, one local tourism office is playing Canada nice.

In a 30-second spot, a tourist shown checking in at a hotel front desk tells the receptionist he doesn’t speak French and sheepishly admits, “I’m American.” For a split second, a close-up shot of the receptionist clicking a red button underneath the desk might make viewers wonder if she’s calling security, given the state of U.S.-Canada relations. But no, she’s simply opening the front desk countertop so she can go and give the man a friendly embrace. “Come hug it out in Eastern Townships” is the ad’s closing tagline.

Tourism Eastern Townships is a tourism office for a region in Quebec that’s an hour’s drive from Montreal, and the region is especially reliant on U.S. visitors since it borders Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian imports and calls for making Canada a state, though, haven’t been good for business.

Travel from the U.S. to Canada by automobile is down by 10.4%, according to data from Statistics Canada, the Canadian government’s statistical office, meaning the supply of U.S. visitors to the region that it once could count on for reliable day or weekend trips is drying up.