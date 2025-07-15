Why Trump’s tariffs won’t ruin your Korean beauty routine

President Trump sent a letter to South Korea last week threatening to levy a tariff of 25% on Korean products imported to the United States starting on August 1 unless the two countries arrive at a trade deal. More than 3% of all U.S. imports come from Korea, including cars and electronics. For some consumers, though, the more pressing question is how these tariffs are going to impact their skincare regimen.

Korea has among the most advanced and innovative beauty sectors in the world, exporting $10.2 billion in makeup and skincare products globally. Korean brands helped invent BB creams, which combine hydration with foundation; lightweight sunscreens that don’t leave any residue; and treatments that help you achieve “glass skin,” a complexion so luminous it looks like it’s made of glass.

Some of the hottest beauty brands in the U.S. are Korean, including Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Innisfree, and Dr.Jart+. So consumers are understandably alarmed about what will happen if the tariffs kick in. When Trump first threatened tariffs on South Korea in April, CBS reported that some Americans were panic-buying K-beauty products.

But experts believe we don’t need to go into a full-blown panic just yet. Sarah Jindal, a beauty analyst at Mintel who has studied the Korean beauty market for years, says beauty brands have high margins, which means they should be able to absorb some of the price increases from tariffs.