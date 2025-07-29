Julie Schott would rather have a fresh manicure than a nice suit

When Julie Schott first launched Starface, a skincare brand known for its fun, star-shaped pimple patches, in 2019, she and her cofounder, Brian Bordainick, needed to take some headshots. “I remember there was this idea that I should put on a blazer to seem professional, but I put on this blazer, and I felt like an idiot wearing a costume,” says Schott, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Ojai, California. “There’s nothing that I do at my job that requires a suit. I work from home most of the time. I think it looks ridiculous on me, and it’s just not my personality.”

Schott ditched the blazer, and put on a Martine Rose track jacket, vintage sweats, and Gucci flats. Now, she feels that her headshot more accurately reflects her style, which she describes as “sporty” and “nostalgic,” consisting primarily of secondhand or vintage pieces. [Photo: courtesy Julie Schott] A former beauty editor at Elle magazine, Schott channels much of her personality through her nails—which she gets done every two weeks—her makeup, and her hair, which is currently cherry red. “I do feel most like myself with it, and it seems to make other people happy,” she says of her hair color. “It makes them smile, and makes them feel comfortable, like a cartoon. It’s definitely an icebreaker.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Since launching Starface, Schott has built a constellation of Gen Z focused brands, including the contraception company Juile. She says her work allows for a level of personal expression, and that her style often reflects the free-spirited nature of her companies. Would she wear a Starface pimple patch in a meeting, though? “If I have a pimple, 100 percent.” Describe your style in a sentence.



Both David and Victoria Beckham, 2005.

What’s the one piece in your closet you’ll never get rid of?



An old Mickey Mouse shirt. It’s fitted, soft, and perfectly worn in. How long does it take you to get dressed in the morning?



Minutes. Four if there’s a mirror. I’m an outfit repeater and uniform wearer, so getting dressed is the quickest part of getting ready. What do you wear to a big meeting?



Never something new that could cause an unexpected wardrobe malfunction.

What’s the best piece of fashion advice you’ve ever gotten?



Don’t overthink it.