Stella Artois’s clever new can follows the Wimbledon dress code

Wimbledon is known for its strict all-white dress code for players, and now Stella Artois is following suit with a special-edition can.

To play in the Wimbledon championships in Wimbledon, England, players have to wear all white, from their hats to their socks to the soles of their shoes. The only exception is trim that can be a maximum of one centimeter wide at the neckline or sleeves. It’s a dress code rooted in tradition, and even as tennis apparel has grown more colorful and expressive, Wimbledon organizers have stuck to their rules. Now Stella Artois, which has sponsored the Wimbledon championships since 2014, has taken that dress code as inspiration.

[Image: Stella Artois]

All white except for purple-and-green trim that says “Wimbledon 2025” for the occasion around the top, the can is embossed with a raised Stella Artois wordmark and embellishments that gives it an elevated look. This isn’t designed to look like a normal beer can. David Beckham appears in a promotional poster for the can that calls it “Another Excellent Wimbledon Outfit.”

[Image: Stella Artois]

Stella Artois has paid homage to the Wimbledon dress code in special-edition packaging before. In 2023, retail outlets in the U.K. sold white bottles with vertical green and purple stripes, but the bottles had plenty of colorful ornamentation that wouldn’t have made the cut if a player wore it on a polo shirt, like a full-color Stella Artois logo and golden text. The embossed details of the new can get around that problem with a logo that’s still all white.