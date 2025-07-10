Samsung reveals its new AI-first design strategy, starting with glasses (exclusive)

The company is not on fire—its revenue grew 11% in 2024 to reach nearly $220 billion. But its identity remains monolithic, while it faces headwinds in almost every direction, literally, from Apple in America to a slew of electronics companies in China. Furthermore, it must contend with a simple truth facing everyone in this industry: The next five years of AI development could very well shape our next 50.

It’s why Mauro Porcini has such an overwhelming task in front of him. After leaving PepsiCo earlier this year, he’s become Samsung’s first chief design officer and its first foreign design lead. His hiring signals an intentional shift in Samsung’s strategy to look beyond Korea’s own rich design culture and modernize the global brand for the era ahead.

For his first interview in the role, Porcini sat down for an exclusive conversation with Fast Company to outline his vision after his first three months in Seoul. Anyone who has followed Porcini’s career will be unsurprised by his liberal references to fuzzy feelings. He insists that it’s Samsung’s role to address Maslow’s hierarchy of needs in each of us, while positioning “design as an act of love and literally making sure that we put people at the center of everything.”