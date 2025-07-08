Fast company logo
Apple’s design team is moving back up the ladder to answer to the CEO for the first time in years. Here’s what it could mean.

Apple Design now reports to Tim Cook. Will it make a difference?

From left: Sabih Khan, Tim Cook, Jeff Williams. [Photos: Apple, David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images, Noah Berger/AFP/Getty Images]

BY Mark Wilson

There’s a power shift underfoot at Apple. And for the first time since 2023, the Apple design team will report directly to the company’s CEO.

The news comes as Apple announced COO Jeff Williams will be retiring by the end of the year. While Williams will be handing the role over to Sabih Khan, oversight of the design team will not come along with the title. Instead, it will be handled by Tim Cook.

Since 2023, the Apple design team has reported to Williams in what seemed like a prioritization of global logistics over design excellence. Williams was an engineer by trade who oversaw the logistics of building Apple products—a most important expertise in running a company the size of Apple. It’s the same expertise that led Tim Cook to rise to the role of CEO of the company.

This move went alongside a deprioritization of design at Apple. Consider that Apple defined itself through a cozy relationship between design and the C-suite, and nowhere was the value of that relationship more historically articulated than in the partnership between Steve Jobs and Jony Ive—which drove Apple’s unprecedented run of inventions, from the iMac to the iPod to the iPhone.

