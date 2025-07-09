Reebok plots a comeback with a shimmering Angel Reese sneaker

With few exceptions, it’s only in the last few years that WNBA players have been given similar opportunities. And now, amid a surge of interest in the league, the WNBA’s most glamorous player, Angel Reese, has revealed her first shoe with Reebok, called the Angel Reese 1.

The mainstay brands of athletic shoes—Nike and Adidas—have been struggling, as a combination of scale and brand fatigue have left windows for smaller competition to grow, and new tariffs threaten the bottom line of the industry. Adidas actually sold off Reebok in 2021 to Authentic Brands Group for $2.5 billion. Authentic Brands manages a variety of recognizable names, including Champion, Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers, and Frye.

[Photo: Reebok]

Since the sell-off, Reebok’s profits are up. Focused less on marketing and product innovation than licensing the known name, the company’s revenue jumped from $196 million in 2022 to $276 million in 2023. But Reebok, like its larger peers, is focused on rekindling its cultural relevance to establish its next act. The company has declared that its cultural comeback begins with basketball—a strategy revealed in late 2024 by Shaquille O’Neal, president of the company’s basketball division. In his pocket was his very first recruit at Reebok: The 2024 first-round draft pick and “Bayou Barbie,” Reese.