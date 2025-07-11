Small pizzerias still stand out against chain restaurants. Here’s why

At its heart, pizza is deceptively simple. Made from just a few humble ingredients—baked dough, tangy sauce, melted cheese, and maybe a few toppings—it might seem like a perfect candidate for the kind of mass-produced standardization that defines many global food chains, where predictable menus reign supreme.

Yet, visit two pizzerias in different towns, or even on different blocks of the same town, and you’ll find that pizza stubbornly refuses to be homogenized. We are researchers working on a local business history project that documents the commercial landscape of Gainesville, Florida, in the 20th and 21st centuries. As part of that project, we’ve spent a great many hours over the past two years interviewing local restaurant owners, especially those behind Gainesville’s independent pizzerias. What we’ve found reaffirms a powerful truth: Pizza resists sameness—and small pizzerias are a big reason why. Why standardized pizza rose but didn’t conquer While tomatoes were unknown in Italy until the mid-16th century, they have since become synonymous with Italian cuisine—especially through pizza.

Pizza arrived in the U.S. from Naples in the early 20th century, when Italian immigration was at its peak. Two of the biggest destinations for Italian immigrants were New York City and Chicago, and today each has a distinctive pizza style. A New York slice can easily be identified by its thin, soft, foldable crust, while Chicago pies are known for deep, thick, buttery crusts. After World War II, other regions developed their own types of pizza, including the famed New Haven and Detroit styles. The New Haven style is known for being thin, crispy, and charred in a coal-fired oven, while the Detroit style has a rectangular, deep-dish shape and thick, buttery crust. By the latter half of the 20th century, pizza had become a staple of the American diet. And as its popularity grew, so did demand for consistent, affordable pizza joints. Chains such as Pizza Hut, founded in 1958, and Papa John’s, established in 1984, applied the model pioneered by McDonald’s in the late 1940s, adopting limited menus, assembly line kitchens, and franchise models built for consistency and scale. New technologies such as point-of-sale systems and inventory management software made things even more efficient.

As food historian Carol Helstosky explains in Pizza: A Global History, the transformation involved simplifying recipes, ensuring consistent quality, and developing formats optimized for rapid expansion and franchising. What began as a handcrafted, regional dish became a highly replicable product suited to global mass markets. Today, more than 20,000 Pizza Huts operate worldwide. Papa John’s, which runs about 6,000 pizzerias, built its brand explicitly on a promise rooted in standardization. In this model, success means making pizza the same way, everywhere, every time. So what happened to the independent pizzerias? Did they get swallowed up by efficiency?

Not quite. Chain restaurants don’t necessarily suffocate small competitors, recent research shows. In fact, in the case of pizza, they often coexist, sometimes even fueling creativity and opportunity. Independent pizzerias—there are more than 44,000 nationwide—lean into what makes them unique, carving out a niche. Rather than focusing only on speed or price, they compete by offering character, inventive toppings, personal service, and a sense of place that chains just can’t replicate. A local pizza scene: Creativity in a corporate age For an example, look no farther than Gainesville. A college town with fewer than 150,000 residents, Gainesville doesn’t have the same culinary cachet as New York or Chicago, but it has developed a unique pizza scene. With 13 independent pizzerias serving Neapolitan, Detroit, New York, Mediterranean styles, and more, hungry Gators have a plethora of options when craving a slice.

What makes Gainesville’s pizza scene especially interesting is the range of backgrounds its proprietors have. Through interviews with pizzeria owners, we found that some had started as artists and musicians, while others had worked in engineering or education—and each had their own unique approach to making pizzas. The owner of Strega Nona’s Oven, for example, uses his engineering background to turn dough-making into a science, altering the proportions of ingredients by as little as half of a percent based on the season or even the weather. Visitors to Satchel’s Pizza get a creative welcome. [Photo: courtesy of the authors] Satchel’s Pizza, on the other hand, is filled with works made by its artist owner, including mosaic windows, paintings, sculptures, and fountains.

Gainesville’s independent pizzerias often serve as what sociologists call “third places”—spaces for gathering that aren’t home or work. And their owners think carefully about how to create a welcoming environment. For example, the owner of Scuola Pizza insisted the restaurant be free of TVs, so diners can focus on their food. Squarehouse Pizza features a large outdoor space: an old, now repurposed school bus outfitted with tables and chairs to dine in, and a stage for live music. Squarehouse also is known for its unusual toppings on square, Detroit-style pies—for example, the Mariah Curry, topped with curry chicken or cauliflower, and coconut curry sauce. It refreshes its specialty menus every semester or two. While the American pizza landscape may be shaped by big brands and standardized menus, small pizzerias continue to shine. Gainesville is a perfect example of how a local pizza scene in a small Southern college town can be unique, even in a globalized industry. Small pizzerias don’t just offer food—they offer a flavorful reminder that the marketplace rewards distinctiveness and local character, too.