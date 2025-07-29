Dara Treseder always stands out in a crowd

Dara Treseder, Autodesk’s chief marketing officer, stands out in a crowd. She’s the one wearing a tailored, monochromatic outfit in a bold, bright color: a coral suit, a cobalt shift dress, a lime green gown, often with statement jewelry or shoes that provide a pop of contrast.

At her first job, she followed the standard advice of wearing an unremarkable black suit, so people would focus on her words rather than her attire. She showed up early to a big meeting, and when one of the other participants showed up, he mistook her for the janitor. “It clicked that in this man’s world, the only reason a person who looked like me would be in this room is because she was the cleaner,” Treseder says. [Photo: courtesy Autodesk] Treseder vowed she would stop trying to blend in with her corporate attire, but rather show up as her authentic self. “I had a beautiful structured red dress I would have loved to wear to that meeting,” she recalls. “I was worried that showing up as a Black woman in a red dress would be too much, too loud, too out there. But I quickly learned that when I wore what made me feel good, I had a more commanding presence.” Today, Treseder is something of a style icon. She’s found that the conventional wisdom is wrong: People tend to pay more attention to what she’s saying when she’s in an eye-catching mint suit at a Capitol Hill meeting or a mustard colored dress while on a panel.

She realizes that how she shows up at the office doesn’t just shape how she is treated, but also how others are perceived. Today, she’s among only 1.4% of C-suite executives who are Black women. “I started thinking about my clothes as a way to not just express my power, but our power as Black women,” she says. “I want to show that we are capable, competent, and confident. We deserve to be here.” Describe your style in a sentence Intentional. Every piece I wear is a choice that speaks before I ever say a word.

What’s the one piece in your closet you’ll never get rid of? My black Louboutin six-inch block heels. They’re power in motion: equal parts presence, polish, and endurance. From customer meetings in Tokyo to main stage moments in Vegas, they remind me that showing up with purpose starts from the ground up. How long does it take you to get dressed in the morning?

Getting dressed is quick. Just a few minutes. But getting ready is sacred. It’s my daily ritual, my runway to the day. I use that time to pour into myself through music, prayer, affirmations, meditation, and reflection, so I can pour into everything else with presence and power. What do you wear to a big meeting? A structured dress or a sharp monochrome suit. I keep it clean and intentional so there is no noise, only presence. Monochrome is timeless and powerful, and it gives me space to make the look my own through fit, texture, and accessories.

What’s the best piece of fashion advice you’ve ever gotten? My mother told me, “dress for you.” That simple truth shaped everything. Fashion is comfort, not just physical but emotional. When you feel at ease in what you wear, you move differently. You lead differently. Confidence is the most powerful thing you can put on.