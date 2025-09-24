Fast company logo
The Lego Ideas team, including its senior model designer, tells Fast Company how they turned ‘Gremlins’ icon Gizmo into a 1,125-piece set.

Inside Lego’s secretive creative process that brings its best sets to life

[Images: Lego]

BY Jesus Diaz

Fuma Terai is not a Lego designer.

Based in Japan, he is far away from Billund, the small Danish town where all the company’s official design work happens. And yet, Terai is responsible for one of Lego’s best sets of the year: Gizmo, the iconic creature from Joe Dante’s 1984 classic Gremlins.  

In 2024, Terai submitted an adorable Mogwai as part of ‘80s design challenge from Lego Ideas, the company’s crowdsourcing community platform that turns fan ideas into real sets. More than a year later, his idea is now selling for $110 on Lego’s website.

Building a Lego set is an exhaustive process that marries creativity and technical precision. Before fans ever see a finished Lego product on shelves, its creation demanded a special negotiation between structural strength and playability, realism and abstraction. Lego designers have always needed to resolve impossible-seeming tensions to bring a set to life, and the creation of Gizmo, with his expressive features and fur, forced this process to its limits.

Chris McVeigh, Lego senior model designer, says creating Gizmo—like many other Lego sets—requires playing geometric tricks on the builder’s mind. 

The application deadline for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Awards is Friday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jesus Diaz is a screenwriter and producer whose latest work includes the mini-documentary series Control Z: The Future to Undo, the futurist daily Novaceno, and the book The Secrets of Lego House. More

