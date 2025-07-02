Hilton CMO talks brand swagger, AI — and the pause that refreshed

The COVID years were an existential threat and reckoning for many in the hospitality and travel industry. But Hilton used it as an opportunity to reset.
At the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, I sat down with Hilton CMO Mark Weinstein to talk about how the brand’s current strong positioning and growth was forged in that crisis, how it strikes a balance between the inspiration of its past, and the technological possibility of the future, and more.
- How Hilton found its “Just Do It”
- Why Weinstein looked to founder Conrad Hilton to rediscover the company’s “swagger”
- How Hilton deploys AI today—and how it’s preparing for an agentic AI world
- Why Weinstein believes you have to give up some control of your brand story to creators, even if it means losing some of your narrative.
