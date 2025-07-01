There’s a reason your Sam’s Club rotisserie chicken looks different

Sam’s Club shoppers will soon notice a change to the retailer’s private-label rotisserie chicken packaging. A new tray means the grab-and-go prepared foods favorite is now more sustainable.

The clamshell packaging for Member’s Mark seasoned rotisserie chicken sold at Sam’s Club is composed of a top clear lid made from polypropylene (same as before) and a bottom piece made from a proprietary polypropylene and PCR (or postconsumer recycled content). Unlike the old tray, the new one doesn’t use a carbon mineral filler, according to Packaging Dive, which first reported the change.

That carbon mineral filler is what gave the tray its black color; with it gone, the now-recyclable material takes on a neutral sand color. Sam’s Club tells Fast Company that 7½ bottle caps are repurposed to make each tray, and the new packages result in a roughly 25% reduction of virgin plastic.

Sabert, the company that manufactures the clamshell packaging, says the tray was developed with color specialists to mask the natural juices and stains that come from cooking chicken. The tray is also microwavable, reusable, and hand and dishwasher safe. Sabert’s chief sustainability and strategy officer, Richa Desai, tells Fast Company that Sabert is “seeing more customers embrace postconsumer recycled content for food packaging as part of their own sustainability commitments to reduce virgin plastic use.”