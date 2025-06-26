Trump supporters have a new daddy

Donald Trump is no stranger to selling unusual merch . The president has been known to slap his likeness on Bibles, guitars, and gold-plated phones if it’ll bring in a bit of cash. Just last year, the Trump Organization’s licensing deals netted Trump tens of millions of dollars in profits . But today, Trump has outdone himself with what has to be his strangest piece of merch ever: a T-shirt featuring his own mug shot captioned with the word Daddy (in call caps).

The shirt, featured in an email newsletter sent from the Trump National Committee JFC to subscribers on Thursday, appears to be a limited-time offering separate from the official Trump store. It’s being sold through its own webpage with the notice, “These are going to sell FAST. HURRY, claim your shirt today,” as well as the somewhat more unsettling all-caps call to action “CLAIM DADDY SHIRT.”

[Screenshot: Winred]

The merch-ification of Trump’s mug shot is a fairly tired tack at this point, given that the President has already sold pieces of the suit worn in the image, reprinted it on rally posters, and used it as inspiration for his official portrait. Earlier this month, Cara Finnegan, author of the book Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital, told Fast Company that the mug shot has been used so often by Trump’s administration that it “arguably is his presidential portrait” at this point.

However, the use of the moniker “Daddy” is altogether new. It seems to be a nod to a comment made by NATO Secretary Mark Rutte on Wednesday, who appeared to give Trump the title when he said, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.” The media (and, now, it seems, the Trump administration) took the comment as a reference to a viral moment earlier in the week when Trump casually dropped the f-bomb on camera.