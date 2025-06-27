A rare Frank Lloyd Wright house hits the market

For architecture enthusiasts, a longtime dream may have just come within reach: A Frank Lloyd Wright home just hit the market , and it could be yours for a cool $2.5 million.

The home, located in Jackson, Mississippi, was designed by Wright in 1948—when the late architect was 81—for a local oil speculator named J. Willis Hughes and his family. Originally called the Hughes House, the home has since adopted the nickname “Fountainhead,” courtesy of an elaborate backyard water feature and pool. (Wright was also said to have served as inspiration for Ayn Rand when she wrote her classic novel of the same name.) The three-bedroom home has more than 3,500 square feet of interior space and a scenic view from its position tucked into the wooded hillside. And, while Fountainhead may boast a hefty price tag today, it was originally made to be affordable.

The home is one of just around 60 houses that are considered “Usonian,” a style created and coined by Wright in the 1940s and ’50s. Usonian homes were Wright’s answer to the postwar era: Designed to be accessible to the American middle class, they tend to make use of simple layouts, open floor plans, and natural materials. Given that Wright’s total portfolio of designs includes more than 1,000 buildings, this style is now considered quite rare.

When approaching the home’s design, Wright took his cues from the surrounding environment. The contours of the building site determined the home’s parallelogram form, which is characterized by a multitude of low, horizontal leading lines. Furnishings like sofas, tables, beds, and dressers are all seamlessly built into the home’s auburn wood walls.