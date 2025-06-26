Zillow just turned your real estate doomscrolling into a bedtime habit

Late-night Zillow scrolling just got a little easier on the eyes.
The residential real estate platform announced that dark mode is now available on its iOS app. Just tap your profile icon in the top-right corner, then tap app settings, select the dark app theme, and voilà, you can scroll through listings more comfortably in the dark. “Your midnight move starts here,” Zillow says.
Dark mode has been one of Zillow’s most requested features, the company says, and before the update, the best fans of dark mode could do was use a browser extension that offered a three-month free trial. Dark mode is popular for reducing energy consumption (and saving battery life), and Zillow says it’s about more than just aesthetics because it reduces screen glare and eye strain in low-light settings.
The reason Zillow dark mode took so long to arrive is because the company’s app has many content-rich screens, including interactive maps, listing photos, and financial tools. Designing a dark mode wasn’t as simple as applying a dark theme across the board, Zillow tells Fast Company. Extra attention had to be paid to elements like color-coded map pins that show different listing types and statuses such as rentals, for sale, new construction, or homes you’ve already viewed.
Zillow has 227 million average monthly unique users. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zillow usage surged as Americans on lockdown dreamed of moving to a new place. Today, scrolling Zillow without any purchase intention—known as Zillow doomscrolling (or Zillow therapy for some)—is how many people use the app since mortgage rates remain high and home sales are softening. At least with dark mode, there’s one less reason bedtime Zillowing will keep you up at night.
The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is this Friday, June 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.