Nike and Levi’s is a match made in denim sportswear heaven

In the fictional town Levi’s and Nike created to promote their latest collaboration of denim outerwear and Air Max 95s, the paperboy still delivers the morning newspaper by bike (with an arm like a cannon, by the way ), and the neighbor out walking her dog just so happens to be the WNBA’s Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers. Welcome to Blue Arc County.

[Photo: Levi’s]

For their latest joint collection, out in July, the brands are releasing a special edition of the Nike Air Max 95 made from Levi’s denim in a neutral matte white; black; indigo denim; and full-on Canadian tuxedo made from the Levi’s x Nike Trucker Jacket and matching Baggy Jean. Like its jeans, Levi’s sneakers with Nike feature a single Levi’s Red Tab under the Nike Swoosh on the right shoe only. The jacket sports a big Nike wordmark and Swoosh logo lockup in white on the back, plus co-branded brown leather patches.

[Photo: Levi’s]

The world Levi’s and Nike created for the collection is charming but hard to place. In promotional photos and social media shots featuring Bueckers, hip-hop artist Larry June, NFL player Keon Coleman, and designer Daniel Buezo, it’s a mix of rural country, Midwest suburb, and deep South. The local barbecue joint is staged like the sort of roadside, hole-in-the-wall treasure that draws in diners far and wide, and the Blue Arc County logo shows an evergreen tree line that evokes Nike’s Oregon roots. It’s Anywhere, U.S.A., built for promoting two iconic American brands at a time when heartland aesthetic is ascendent.

[Photo: Levi’s]

This isn’t Nike’s first foray into “jeakers” with Levi’s. They teamed up for apparel like a Nike SB x Levi’s 511 Skateboarding Collection in 2012 and Nike Air Force 1s by Levi’s in 2019. But their 2025 collab uses lighter-wash denim for the jacket and jeans and a lower-profile shoe that feels less like a novelty than some past attempts. It’s a simple capsule, but they got the details right.