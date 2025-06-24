Introducing ‘By Design,’ our new podcast about design and business

Who says the world needs another podcast? We do.

By Design is your new home for design news and criticism, plus in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in the space. It’s the first podcast from Fast Company’s design desk and is hosted by senior editor Liz Stinson and global design editor Mark Wilson.

Our first guest is Michael Bierut, the man behind some of the most iconic design work in recent history including Mastercard, Slack, Saks Fifth Avenue, and countless others.

Now, as Bierut steps into (semi) retirement, he sat down with Liz and Mark for a thoughtful reflection on his legendary career and why both humans and technology will need to work together for real design innovation. (And yes, they do revisit the infamous “H” logo he designed for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.)