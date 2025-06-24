io vs. iyO: The way your company sounds really does matter

The startup iyO has filed suit for trademark infringement against former Apple designer Jony Ive’s company io—which spells its name differently but sounds the same. OpenAI acquired Ive’s io last month for $6.5 billion with the goal of creating a new family of AI devices; iyO, which launched as an independent company from Google’s moonshot initiative X in 2021, makes an AI device of its own.



The company describes its iyO One, an AI wearable worn like an earbud that’s available only as a preorder, as “the world’s first audio computer.” It reportedly pitched to Sam Altman’s investment fund and Ive’s design studio in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Following a ruling from U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson, OpenAI erased any mention of its deal with Ive over io on its website Sunday, including a promotional video. The company told The Guardian it took action because of iyO’s legal complaint, which will be addressed in a hearing come October.

This page is temporarily down due to a court order following a trademark complaint from iyO about our use of the name “io.” We don’t agree with the complaint and are reviewing our options.https://t.co/suwMRPTHqB — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) June 22, 2025

OpenAI has reason to take iyO’s claims seriously. “Trademark infringement has been found in plenty of cases in which defendant’s mark is spelled differently from plaintiff’s but pronounced the same, even when the two terms have different meanings,” Alexandra Roberts, a professor of law and media at Northeastern University tells Fast Company. “The key question in infringement cases is likelihood of confusion.”