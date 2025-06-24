What is going on with the Tesla Robotaxi logo?

Tesla launched its Robotaxi service Monday in Austin, Texas, with a limited pilot featuring a small fleet of self-driving cars. Tesla has encountered challenges getting its Robotaxi service up and running, and now it’s facing a new hurdle of its own making: the Robotaxi logo.

The self-driving taxis feature a “Robotaxi” logo written out in a graffiti style on the car’s front doors. The scrawled typeface is reminiscent of the branding for the video game Cyberpunk, and hearkens directly back to the Tesla Cybertruck logo (a puzzling choice considering how poorly the Cybertruck has been received).

With its sharp edges and careening forward slant, the logo doesn’t exactly scream “safe.” And yet, that’s exactly what a new autonomous vehicle brand should be doing. AVs require a higher level of consumer trust than your average product or service, since you’re putting your life in its hands. A logo that looks spray-painted doesn’t communicate that, nor does the pilot program’s flat $4.20 ride fee.

The logo “looks sloppy and casual, not reassuring,” Eben Sorkin, art director of the type foundry Darden Studio, tells Fast Company, calling it “aesthetically anachronistic and out of sync with current cultural vibes.”