Upgrade your beach day with these 5 perfect bags

The sun is out and your weekends are packed with plans to head to the nearest beach or pool. Now, you have to figure out how you’ll carry the piles of things you need for a day out, which might include towels, hats, drinks, a change of clothes, sunscreen, books, snacks, toys for the kids, and more.

While you could throw all of these items into a cotton tote bag and call it a day, a well-designed beach bag can go a long way to improving beach time. For one thing, it needs to be easily washable, since you’re going to be in sand. Ideally, you want to have compartments to separate wet items (like a bathing suit) from dry ones (like your print copy of Fast Company). And if you’re planning to bring food or drinks, you want these items to stay cool. We’ve tested some of the best beach bags on the market today and identified five that are thoughtfully designed to improve your day out. [Photo: Yeti] Great For Picnics Yeti Backpack Cooler, $275

A day out in the summer usually involves a picnic of some kind. And if you want to keep your beverages and salads cold, this backpack cooler is a fantastic option. To give you a sense of its capacity, it can fit up to 20 cans. As with other Yeti products, food stays very cold inside, especially if you include an ice pack. The material is waterproof and repellant, which means anything you pack inside will stay dry even if water is splashed on it. I found it useful to bring a couple of pouches and wet bags to keep books and phones dry within this backpack. [Photo: State] Beach, But Make It Fashion State Wellington Cabana Tote, $165

So you want to be styling at the beach, but you don’t want to compromise on functionality? Do I have the bag for you. State has created a “jelly” tote, made of the same thick plastic you might find in jelly sandals. It’s enormous, with thick straps that won’t break, and comes in a very chic tortoise shell print (as well as other sophisticated colors, like caramel and latte). The material is very easy to clean, which is useful when you want to get the sand out. But it also comes with two nylon pouches inside: I use one to keep my phone and popsicle money out of sight, and the other to store wet swimsuits. [Photo: Bogg] Perfect For Large Hauls Bogg Bag, $100 (plus more to trick it out with accessories)

There’s a reason the Bogg bag has become a phenomenon over the last few years. The original sized bag is ideal for the beach: It is made from strong, durable plastic, which is easy to clean, and can fit up to six large towels. Its large base means that it stands upright even in sand, making it easy to find items. But the bag has gotten even better thanks to a growing array of accessories that neatly clip onto the holes on the bag. There are holders for beverages and phones, keeping these items easy to reach. There are toppers that function like a little table, allowing you to keep drinks and snacks elevated while you’re in the sand. There are also dividers, to keep the cavernous space inside the bag organized. [Photo: Away] You Love Pockets Away Beach Tote, $125

If you’re an organization freak, the luggage maker Away has made the perfect beach bag for you. It has created a mesh bag with six exterior pockets for you to stash your keys, sunglasses, sunscreen, and novels. Everything is visible, so you can easily locate it. Inside, there is a large zip pocket that can keep your wallet and other items out of view. There’s a dedicated water bottle holder insider. And on the exterior, there’s a clever loop for you to store your towel. (Or yoga mat.) The bag is made of a durable, sturdy plastic that is easy to wash. And the mesh makes it easy to shake off sand. All in all, a very practical bag. [Photo: Leatherology] An Eco-Friendly Option Leatherology Canvas Beach Tote, $105

If you’re interested in a sustainable beach bag, consider Leatherology’s. It is made of organic cotton canvas that has been certified by both Global Organic Textile Standard and Organic Cotton Standard to ensure it has minimal impact on the environment. The trim is made from Italian leather that has been certified by the Leather Working Group. All of these materials are biodegradable, but it is designed to be very durable, so you will carry it for a long time. The bag is full of useful pockets, including three mesh pockets and three cotton pockets. There are also two large exterior pockets for stashing your phone and books for easy access. And since it is made from canvas, rather than plastic, it is slightly more versatile. It works well as a roomy everyday bag, even when it isn’t the summer. Leatherology also offers customization options, so you can add your monogram to the bag to make it more special.