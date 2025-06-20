Tyler, the Creator modernizes 2 shoes from the Converse archives

Today, Tyler, the Creator drops two new styles in his ongoing collaboration with Converse: a yacht shoe and a jogger, both of which are 1970s silhouettes pulled from the brand’s archives.

Tyler knows you’re probably going to wear these sneakers with jeans and a T-shirt. But that’s the wrong move, he insists. When I speak with him, he’s wearing the jogger with a button up, a cropped rain jacket, and trousers. He’d prefer if you wore these kicks with a more polished look. “Nah, bruh,” he says. “Wear them with the ill slacks and the ill sweater.” As his stage name implies, Tyler is involved in too many different creative ventures to count. He’s a rapper and producer, who also writes for an adult cartoon show called The Jellies, and creator of a music festival called Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. But like his friend and mentor, Pharrell Williams, he’s become increasingly well-known for his personal aesthetic and his contributions to the world of fashion. In 2011, he launched his streetwear label, Golf Wang, and in 2017, he began collaborating with Converse, a subsidiary of Nike, which generated $2.1 billion in 2024. (This was a 14% decline from 2023.) Over the years, his partnership with Converse has evolved into a separate, stand-alone brand called Le Fleur, a nod to his 2017 Grammy-nominated album, Flower Boy. The line is known for its pastel color palette; bold daisy icon, which encapsulates the Converse star; and the way in which it plays with traditional gender norms.

Tyler isn’t interested in a total redesign of the Converse silhouettes. For this collection, he worked with Lindsay Almeida, Converse’s director of entertainment and sports marketing, to explore the archives. He was drawn to the Naut-1, a yacht shoe first released in 1971, and the Coach Jogger, an Olympic running shoe from 1976. He liked these models because they seemed fresh and relevant. “I honestly hate the idea of nostalgia,” he says. “I didn’t want to reinvent the wheel because I think these shoes were perfect. I just wanted to do them in new colors.” And indeed, Tyler designs the shoes in interesting colors. The joggers, which cost $100, come in a teal and yellow, a dark and light green, and a brown and mustard. The yacht shoes, which cost $90, come in a cream with delicate embroidered flowers, a dark brown, and a teal. While some critics on social media argue that he hasn’t done much to bring his own point of view to these designs, Tyler believes that small changes can be impactful. It echoes fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who argued that you only need to change an idea by 3% to create something new. And ultimately, Tyler believes that his strength lies in curating pieces and bringing them together in interesting ways. “It’s in the styling, the way they’re worn, the color palettes,” he says. “I really love wearing a sporty shoe with an outfit that makes folks glitch and say, I didn’t know you could wear them like that.”

Tyler still designs for Golf Wang, which is grounded in streetwear, with hoodies and jeans. But he says that Le Fleur’s aesthetic is more reflective of his personal style these days. “I didn’t want to have to change Golf Wang because it would alienate folks,” he says. “But Le Fleur is a mirror to where I’m at in life, with unique styles and colorways.” Converse has been struggling over the past decade; last year, its revenues declined 14% from the year before and in May, it laid off 2% of its workforce. A decade ago, it relaunched it’s most famous shoe, the Chuck Taylor, with new technology, but consumers did not take to the new version and sales dropped. Part of the company’s strategy to grow sales was to bring on new collaborators; Tyler was among them. Since the first release, in 2017, products from the collaboration have been popular and allow Converse to stay in the cultural conversation (not to mention connect with Tyler’s nearly 17 million Instagram followers). Still, it’s a hard moment for Converse and its parent company, Nike. In an earnings call last December, Nike CFO Matt Friend said that consumers were pulling back on spending. He argued that newness is what would cause consumers to shop. Converse is counting on this new collab to get sneakerheads to pay attention.