Kith and Wilson made a tennis capsule for on and off the court

The fashion brand Kith just released its latest collaboration with Wilson , and the capsule manages to bring the best of each brand to the table. From Kith, you get upscale, off-court tennis-inspired apparel and accessories, and from Wilson, performance and equipment.

[Photo: Kith]

It’s gear for actually playing tennis in, like a $160 tennis dress and $50 Kith x Wilson sweat towel, along with shirts, jackets, and cardigan sweaters you can still wear even if you’ve never picked up a racket. A $260 Wilson tennis racket comes in a handsome Kith carrying case with a joint logo that combines the Wilson W logo with a Kith-branded wreathe laurel. The slogan embroidered on $60 caps and printed on a $70 Kith for Wilson Court Tee is “Quiet Please.”

[Photo: Kith]

Tennis is booming in popularity thanks to factors like the pandemic, the rise of athleisure, and 2024’s Challengers starring Zendaya. Athletic apparel brands like Nike and Adidas have cashed in on the trend. Earlier this year Fila teamed up with Hailey Bieber for a collection that took inspiration from tennis.

Kith has teamed up with Wilson before for collections in 2021 and 2023. This is a long-running partnership, not just a one-season tennis theme. Kith is clearly eager to prove that it’s serious about a sport that already has tons of competition from apparel brands—and they nailed the brief on this one.