AI-generated ASMR is taking over TikTok, and it’s getting really weird

On TikTok, an ASMR creator dips a spoon into a bowl of molten-hot lava, brings it to her lips, and eats it like it’s honey. Another creator crunches down into a seemingly radioactive moon stone, which is glowing so brightly that it’s visible through her cheeks. And a third takes a casual bite out of a cinnamon bun made of glass. Thankfully, none of these women are real: All three clips are an example of AI-generated ASMR.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters