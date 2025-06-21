Van Life 2.0: Gen X is tricking out vans for road tripping’s next era

While not everyone bought a camper van during the COVID-19 pandemic, we all probably know someone who did. As people with money suddenly found themselves with time on their hands and no particular place to be, sales of compact but full-featured Class B camper vans soared, increasing 91.5% from 2020 to 2021, according to the RV Industry Association (RVIA). Van life became a hashtag, a lifestyle , and an aspiration. While sales have settled back down to pre-pandemic levels, the market for high-end vehicles remains strong, with manufacturers tempting new and returning buyers with an array of new models that push the limits of performance, luxury, and price.

And then there are all the new rugged details. Not content to stick to the pavement, the latest cohort of van owners wants to get off-road, too—or at least look like they do. You may have spotted an increasing number of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans bedecked with all manner of racks, ladders, spare tires, and fuel cans, traction boards, and outdoor gear. These are the “overlanders.”

The overland category includes a variety of vehicle types—from 4x4s accessorized with trendy rooftop tents, to burly Class C camper trucks (see EarthRoamer.com), to all-terrain “adventure vans” that combine the comforts of much larger campers with the off-road performance of an expedition vehicle. The promise is appealing: get to wild places that others can’t, and sleep comfortably (and maybe stream some Netflix) when you get there. With massive fuel reserves, freshwater tanks, and arrays of solar panels and lithium-ion batteries, today’s top-of-the-line adventure rigs are designed to support days or weeks of self-sufficient off-grid exploration.

[Photo: courtesy Overland Expo]

This blend of comfort and adventure is exactly the draw for overlanders, who are largely an affluent, middle-aged bunch. According to the RV Industry Association’s 2025 RV Owner Demographic Profile, 13% of current RV owners cite the ability to camp off-grid, or “boondocking,” as a primary motivator in their vehicle purchase. The biggest U.S. overlanding event, Overland Expo—where owners come to camp out and would-be owners come to check out vehicle “builds,” has grown from one event with 800 attendees in 2009 to five regional events in 2025. (The inaugural Southern California event this March had 19,000 attendees and 303 exhibitors. Subaru is the first-time lead corporate sponsor.) The 2024 event series attracted more than 80,000 attendees, up 35% from 2021. More than 12 million Americans are expected to overland in 2025, up from 8 million in 2024, according to the Overland Expo’s new 2025 Overland Industry Report.