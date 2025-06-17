Mariah Carey has a favorite font

YouTuber MrBeast made a brief cameo in the new music video for Mariah Carey’s song “ Type Dangerous ,” but it was a font that got more screen time.

The video is divided into seven acts named after different would-be paramours, like “Mr. Player,” “Mr. Danger,” and “Mr. Beast,” and each act is introduced with red, all-caps text set in Aviano Serif Black, a squat, geometric typeface with short, sharp serifs that was vertically lengthened by 130% for the video.

If it seems familiar, that’s because it looks a lot like the typography Carey has used throughout her career, starting with her 1990 self-titled debut album cover. But look closely at the serifs, and you’ll notice it’s not the exact same font.

[Images: Columbia Records, Macmillan Publishing]

Many artists switch up the typefaces they use to reflect an album’s theme. Carey, though, has stuck to similar typefaces throughout her discography, which dates back 35 years.