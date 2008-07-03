WorkFast.TV: Timothy Ferriss, author of The 4-Hour Workweek

This week WorkFast.TV comes a day early to accommodate July 4, Independence Day. The guest today, Timothy Ferriss, is a great advocate of getting out of the office and getting on with life. To watch the show live and join the interactive chat room go here .

Timothy Ferriss, author of the #1 NY Times bestseller, The 4-Hour Workweek comes to WorkFast to explain how you can automate and outsource the process of becoming prosperous and then spend the rest of your time enjoying the things you love to do in life. Timothy speaks six languages, runs a multinational firm from wireless locations worldwide, and has been a popular guest lecturer at Princeton University since 2003, where he presents entrepreneurship as a tool for ideal lifestyle design and world change.

WorkFast.TV, a live Internet-distributed video show focused on how Internet technologies are changing the way we work, will air live on FastCompany.TV today. Tech bloggers Robert Scoble and Shel Israel will co-host the show that features interviews with people who are using new tools and work styles to become more productive.

As a live show, WorkFast encourages user-interaction and feedback through comments, chat, video response, and Skype call-ins. Feedback and questions will even be taken through FriendFeed and Twiter. In other words, the viewer gets to actively participate in the conversation and ask questions along with the hosts. Kyte, the video platform that makes streaming the show live possible, features chat, where users get to type in comments and responses in real time.

Filmed in the Revision 3 studios, WorkFast is live today at 10 a.m. [Pacific], 1 p.m. [Eastern.] The program is sponsored by SAP.