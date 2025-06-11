Is telecom the new tequila? Why the ‘SmartLess’ podcast is launching its own wireless brand

Last year, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes signed a three-year deal, reportedly worth $100 million , to take their hit podcast SmartLess to SiriusXM. Now the trio are doing the next obvious thing . . . launching their own discount wireless network brand.

SmartLess Mobile is not a two-months-late April Fool’s joke, but a real, honest-to-pod, low-cost, direct-to-consumer wireless brand. According to a press release, the logic is that since nearly 90% of our phone’s data is over Wi-Fi, consumers are paying for unlimited data they don’t use. The new brand’s tagline is: “Don’t get OutSmarted. Get SmartLess.”

In a series of spots for the launch campaign, created by the ad agency Rethink, Arnett, Bateman, and Hayes are shot in black and white, riffing on what the new brand’s catchphrase should be. Shot by director Sam Jones, each has a striking resemblance to the podcast’s six-part 2023 docuseries SmartLess: On the Road, also shot by Jones.

Ryan Reynolds Redux

The vibe of the SmartLess campaign is a self-awareness about pitching itself as a new brand and the eye rolls that may induce. It’s also straight out of the Ryan Reynolds Advertising Playbook of satirizing the very thing you’re doing to sell your product. Just as Reynolds was upfront about his ad gimmicks, so too are Arnett, Bateman, and Hayes in their own way as they lounge around and try to think up brand catchphrases. The other two spots, “Corporate Brainstorm” and “America, We Have an Announcement,” are so random that they almost feel like outtakes.