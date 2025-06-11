This hidden detail in the Milwaukee Brewers logo was worthy of a ‘Jeopardy!’ clue

Two hidden letters embedded inside a Major League Baseball team’s logo were clues on Jeopard y! And if you didn’t know their secret meaning before, don’t worry—because some of their own players and fans didn’t either.

The clue in the “Logo-A-Go-Go” category for $200 was: “Some players have been on this MLB team for quite some time before noticing that its ball-and-glove logo forms the letters M and B.” Contestant Ted Nyman gave the correct response: “Who are the Milwaukee Brewers?”

The Brewers announced a rebrand in 2019 for the club’s 50th anniversary. The team brought back an old logo first used in 1978 that cleverly placed a lowercase B underneath a letter M to form a baseball mitt out of the team nickname’s initials—and they’re hidden in plain sight.

It’s a concept by Tom Meindel, a former art history student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire who submitted the design to a team logo contest. The contest was open to the public, and out of nearly 2,000 submissions, Meindel’s logo won. (He received $2,000 for his work.) That the Brewers revived his classic ball-in-glove logo for their 50th anniversary is a testament to the logo’s simplicity and proof that nostalgia sells in sports.