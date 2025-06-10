Apple’s Liquid Glass is exactly as ambitious as Apple

Apple is calling it the biggest redesign in history. Starting this fall, iOS, MacOS, iPadOS, and WatchOS will all be unified under a single design paradigm for the first time: What Apple is calling Liquid Glass.

Introduced this week at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Liquid Glass is a highly articulated reskin of iOS and its other software, intentionally launching with feature parity to not rock the boat and leaving hundreds of millions of customers unsure of how to use their phones. In the future, it’s more of a question mark. It’s a UX framework that can be exactly as ambitious as Apple chooses to be.

What is Liquid Glass?

The basic idea behind Liquid Glass is this: Instead of the opaque windows and menu bars we’ve grown accustomed to for years, Apple products will be united through an amorphous glass-like interface. Everything from your app dock in iOS and MacOS, the play/pause controls of Apple Music, and the URL bar in Safari to the oversized digits telling time on your phone and the widgets on your desktop, will all be some level of clear.

[Image: Apple]

The most overt of the updates comes in the form of a new magnifier and slider, which now seem to pop off your screen and bend the text and images underneath like a water droplet. Most of the other updates are more subtle. Turn your phone in your hand, and the new glass app icons appear to catch light around the edges.