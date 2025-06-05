People are obsessed with the McDonald’s Snack Wrap. These files prove it

After nine long years, McDonald’s has finally announced the revival of the Snack Wrap, one of its most beloved—and most copied—discontinued menu items. To herald the wrap’s return, the brand made an entire digital archive dedicated to documenting fans’ fervor for the Snack Wrap.

The wrap returns after a number of other fast food chains, including Burger King, Wendy’s, Chic-fil-A, and, most recently, Popeyes, have made their own dupes of the item in its absence. McDonald’s’ attempt to reclaim its Snack Wrap dominance comes as the company continues to face difficult financial headwinds; reporting its second consecutive quarter of sales declines in its first-quarter financial report on May 1. Now, the company is betting on fans’ Snack Wrap nostalgia to score a boost this summer. [Photo: McDonald’s] On McDonald’s’ official website, a cryptic official statement from Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s USA president, simply reads, “It’s back.” Accompanying the statement, though, is the link to a website called the Snack Wrap Files that’s a wealth of Snack Wrap-based information. Per the site, the Snack Wrap will be made with McDonald’s’ McCrispy Strips in two flavors: ranch or spicy. It will be available as a combo meal and, at last, it has secured a spot as a permanent menu item. The Snack Wrap Files also serves another purpose: The site, which has a simple, early web vibe, is an archive dedicated to all of the times that McDonald’s fans have yearned for the Snack Wrap since 2016.

[Screenshot: McDonald’s] It’s back. According to its FAQ section, the Snack Wrap Files was created “to highlight the bond fans have with the Snack Wrap.” “The Snack Wrap was phased out nationally in 2016, but it never left fans’ hearts,” the website reads. “From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item. They’re the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen.” And McDonald’s is dedicated to spinning that return into a dramatic, full-blown campaign. Currently, there are 10 folders on the Snack Wrap Files site, three of which are unlocked for public viewing. A countdown at the top of the page marks the time remaining before the other seven files are unlocked. In the “Media Materials” folder, users can find official photos of the new Snack Wrap and FAQs about its return. Under “BTS,” they can take a peek behind the curtain at McDonald’s’ creative team poring over Snack Wrap ad materials. But “The Fandom” folder is where the site really shines.

[Screenshot: McDonald’s] Within this section, the McDonald’s team has compiled a highlight reel of fans’ most fervent pleas for the Snack Wrap’s return. Some are on the tamer side, like an email that reads, “Is it true you’re bringing back the Snack Wrap??!! I will be so excited!!!!!!” and another sharing, “In fact I am 13 weeks pregnant and my biggest craving is something I can’t have. I am due July 14th, 2025. Will snack wraps be back before then? Please just give me a hint.” Others take a more desperate tone. “Where is the snack wrap. You guys promised me 2025, it is 2025. I do not see the snack wrap. Please get back to me, this is an important matter,” reads one inquiry. “When the snack wraps are dropped I’m going to do a challenge where I try and eat 1,000 in a calendar year,” another says. “If I record myself and post it on tik tok or something will you give me a reward?” [Screenshot: McDonald’s] One emailer resorted to a direct threat: “I hope you’re not playing with our emotions because I swear to god the people of the US will riot if you pull the rug from underneath us!” Whew.

In three days, 23 hours, and 40 minutes (at the time of this writing), the Snack Wrap Files’ cryptic “Reaction Clips,” “Merch Concepts,” “Internal Emails,” “Promo Codes,” “Playlist,” “Voice Note,” and “Credits” folders will be unlocked.