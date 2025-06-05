Lego dives into anime for the first time with new ‘One Piece’ sets

Today, Lego is dipping its toes into a massive world of IP that it hasn’t explored in nearly 100 years as a brand: anime. The company is gearing up to release a new line of sets inspired by One Piece, the popular manga and anime series that’s now also a live-action show from Netflix—marking the first time Lego has adapted an anime property.

The collaboration includes five unique sets inspired by Netflix’s 2023 adaptation of One Piece, which was originally published as a manga comic 1997 and made into an iconic anime show in 1999. When Netflix’s interpretation of the series, co-produced by Tomorrow Studios, launched its first season in 2023, it spent eight weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Shows list, debuting at the top of the charts in 46 countries and amassing 71.6 million views in four months. The second season is expected to drop in 2026. [Photo: Lego] It appears that Lego sees an opportunity to follow up on Netflix’s success with its own win. Each of the five new sets, which range from $29.99 to $329.99, are inspired by the most recognizable locations in Netflix’s One Piece. The sets are available for preorder today, and will officially become available on August 1. Lego’s foray into the anime world makes sense for a brand that’s increasingly turning its focus from open-world sets to IP-based collections. In recent years, the company has doubled down on partnerships with properties like Back to the Future, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Marvel, Minecraft, and Super Mario World, to name a few. The strategy seems to be working: In its full-year 2024 report, Lego notched year-over-year revenue growth of 13%, totaling $10.53 billion.

For years, fans of both anime and Lego have waited for an eventual crossover of the two worlds; even designing their own Lego interpretations of properties like Naruto, My Neighbor Totoro, and K-On! Now, the dream is finally a reality. [Photo: Lego] A first for both Lego and ‘One Piece’ One Piece follows a young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, to find a legendary piece of treasure called “One Piece.” Netflix and Tomorrow Studios’ live-action version of the series was created in collaboration with the manga’s creator, Eiichiro Oda. The crew used a combination of CGI and practical effects to mimic the cartoony aesthetic of the source material while capturing its whimsical, magic-infused settings. According to Andrew Hugh Seenan, Lego’s creative lead on the One Piece collection, the show has “all the ingredients to make great Lego sets.” “It’s a seafaring world of adventure with a vast range of imaginative island locations,” Seenan explains. “It has a great range of diverse and unique characters, both good and bad, all with their own visual style, personalities, and abilities. There is also a clear mission and call to adventure—to find the legendary One Piece treasure.”

[Photo: Lego] The effort to adapt One Piece into Lego bricks was a two-year collaboration that involved an ongoing back-and-forth between the show’s designers and creatives and Lego’s design team. Josh Simon, Netflix’s vice president of consumer products, says it was also crucial to receive support from Oda himself. “Together with Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha, we approached Oda-sensei with a vision to bring the beloved action series adaptation to life in Lego form—the first time in the history of the franchise,” Simon says. In a statement posted online, Oda wrote of the collaboration, “Even now, I have dozens of Lego boxes piled up at my workplace that I haven’t even had time to dig into. There’s no cooler toy out there!! For 25 years since the anime started, I’ve been asking for a Lego toy, and finally my dream is being fulfilled with a live-action collection!”

[Photo: Lego] Adapting ‘One Piece’s’ most iconic sets into brick form To land on the five playsets in the collection, Simon and Seenan’s teams started by analyzing the most iconic scenes both from the Netflix show’s first season and from the overall franchise. “Our goal was to ensure the collection served the full spectrum of the fanbase—from kids who are watching One Piece for the first time on Netflix to adult fans who have been following the Straw Hats for decades,” Simon says. Sets include “The Going Merry Pirate Ship,” a lego-ified version of Luffy’s iconic skull-and-crossbones adorned vessel; “Battle at Arlong Park,” a depiction of the main battle in the show’s first season; and the “Baratie Floating Restaurant,” a massive 3,402-piece version of the show’s ocean-going restaurant. Also available are a version of the port city “Windmill Village” and “Buggy the Clown’s Circus Tent,” the carnival-esque dwelling of one of Luffy’s main enemies.

[Photo: Lego] From Lego’s perspective, faithfully bringing each of these locations to life in brick form was an intensive process. To start, Seenan says, many of Lego’s designers (who are also One Piece fans) analyzed the Netflix show’s first season in detail prior to the beginning of concept development. Then members of the Lego team met with the show’s creatives in locations including Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Billund, Tokyo, and Singapore to develop the sets and discuss designs. “A few lucky team members got to go and have a closer look at the set during shooting in Cape Town,” Seenan says. “Netflix also shared lots of reference materials, including many images and concept art of the different locations, sets, character outfits, and, of course, detailed designs of the Going Merry, the iconic ship of the Straw Hat Pirates, so we could ensure we got the sets just right.” The same attention to detail was applied to recreating each of Luffy’s crew members in Lego minifigure form. Luffy himself, for example, comes with long, stretched arms to mimic his magical abilities in the show. His straw hat has been reimagined as a tiny accessory. And each minifigure sports facial expressions designed to reflect their portrayal in the live-action series.

[Photo: Lego] “There were several fun challenges, particularly with the characters,” Seenan says. “[The swordmaster character] Zoro famously has three swords, and we needed to find a way to attach one of those to his mouth, like he does in the show. We explored several different options and, in the end, designed a new Lego element that is attached around the Minifigures neck, giving the impression the sword is in his mouth.” [Photo: Lego] Since teasing the upcoming collection, Simon says, the feedback that Netflix received has been “phenomenal” across its social channels: “It was clear within the first 24 hours of our announcement that the fandom was embracing the news on a level we hadn’t seen before.” For Lego, Seenan adds, anime is a “huge and very exciting area” for the company to explore. “There is such a huge and passionate anime fan base, and we know that many fans are as excited as us about bringing One Piece to life in Lego bricks,” Seenan says.