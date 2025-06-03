These are some of the biggest financial regrets Americans have about their jobs

When asked, Americans express plenty of financial regret, such as making big, impulsive purchases and spending too much to keep up with higher earners.

According to a new Clarify Capital survey of more than 1,000 Americans (including boomers, Gen Xers, millennials, and Gen Zers), they also have deep regret over not investing earlier.

Forty-three percent pointed to that oversight as their biggest financial failure. Following closely behind, 38% said they regret overspending, which ended up costing them about $63,000 in net worth. One in three said they overspent simply to “keep up with the Joneses.”

However, it’s not just irresponsible spending that haunts Americans. They have regret about the financial choices they made on the job, too. Ten percent said that not negotiating a higher salary was their biggest financial regret. According to the report, the failure to negotiate with an employer ends up costing an estimated $78,000 of income.