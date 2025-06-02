Rite Aid store closures update: List of doomed locations keeps growing, now includes more than a third of all stores

As it prepares to sell off its remaining assets in the wake of a second bankruptcy filing, Rite Aid continues to move aggressively to close pharmacy locations that it no longer deems viable.
The drugstore chain, which has already found buyers for most of its prescription business, has added another 111 retail drugstores to its rapidly growing list of doomed locations, a court filing revealed last week. The list includes pharmacies across 12 states, with California and New York being hit the hardest. Interested parties have until June 9 to object.
Fast Company has reached out to Rite Aid to ask about the timeline of the closures.
With this latest list, the pharmacy chain has now marked more than 470 stores for closure since the Chapter 11 process began about a month ago, comprising more than a third of Rite Aid’s total fleet of 1,277 locations.
The May 30 filing is its fourth notice of additional closures. Previous waves of closures were disclosed in earlier filings:
- May 5: 47 initial locations
- May 9: 68 additional locations
- May 16: 95 additional locations
- May 23: 151 additional locations
Immediate fate of stores uncertain as wind-down continues
Rite Aid had initially scrambled to sell off its prescription files amid concerns that a mass exodus of customers would diminish the value of its pharmacy assets. It quickly announced deals with CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, and others. For most customers, that means their prescriptions will be transferred to an entirely different pharmacy and location.
But only a handful of physical retail stores were included in those announcements, and the exact locations of those stores have yet to be released—leading to further uncertainty for Rite Aid customers and employees.