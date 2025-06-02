Big Lots June store reopenings: See the full list of ‘4th wave’ locations that will open this week

This week, home discount retail chain Big Lots will open dozens of additional stores, marking the culmination of the beloved brand’s dramatic turnaround after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late last year. Here’s what you need to know about June’s Big Lots store reopenings.
Big Lots bankruptcy was expected to be the end
In December 2024, Big Lots announced that it had filed for bankruptcy and would be closing all of its roughly 800 locations. But in a surprising turn of events, the chain was saved from completely going out of business after another discount retail chain operator, Variety Wholesalers, swept in and agreed to buy 219 Big Lots locations from liquidator Gordon Brothers.
Variety Wholsalers, which also owns discount retail chains including Bargain Town and Super Dollar, said it would not only keep the 219 stores alive, but that it would operate them under the Big Lots brand, after a period of renovation and re-merchandising.
Prior Big Lots reopenings
Variety Wholesalers said it would reopen the 219 Big Lots stores it acquired in four waves, with the first beginning in April. Here’s how many stores Big Lots opened in each prior wave:
- First wave: nine stores across six states in April
- Second wave: 54 stores across 12 states in early May
- Third wave: 78 stores across 13 states in mid-May
Now, Big Lots will be commencing its fourth wave of store openings.
78 Big Lots ‘fourth wave’ June reopenings
Big Lots’ fourth wave of store reopenings will happen this week, with 78 stores opening across nine states. The planned opening date is Thursday, June 5.
The states with the most store reopenings in the fourth wave include North Carolina, with 22 locations reopening; Ohio, with 13 locations reopening; and Pennsylvania, with 11 stores reopening.
Here is the full Big Lots store reopening list for June:
Florida
- 6247 Highway 90, Milton, FL 32570
- 2384 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606
- 3401 13th St Ste 100, St. Cloud, FL 34769
- 843 W Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511
- 3048 E College Ave, Ruskin, FL 33570
- 13970 N Cleveland Ave, North Ft. Myers, FL 33903
- 4901 Palm Beach Blvd Ste 230, Fort Myers, FL 33905
Georgia
- 127 Commerce Ave, LaGrange, GA 30241
- 3111 Highway 278 NW, Covington, GA 30014
- 13 Lester Rd Ste C, Statesboro, GA 30458
Kentucky
- 3000 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104
North Carolina
- 125 Weaver Blvd, Weaverville, NC 28787
- 273 Franklin Plaza Dr, Franklin, NC 28734
- 1176 Russ Ave, Waynesville, NC 28786
- 1639 US Highway 74A Byp, Spindale, NC 28160
- 1450 Andrews Rd, Murphy, NC 28906
- 1251 Burkemont Ave, Morganton, NC 28655
- 711 E Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28144
- 280 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC 28027
- 720 NC 24 27 Byp E, Albemarle, NC 28001
- 950 S Cannon Blvd Ste A, Kannapolis, NC 28083
- 1677 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262
- 2531 Eastchester Dr, High Point, NC 27265
- 630 Lakestone Commons Ave, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- 2950 S Horner Blvd, Sanford, NC 27332
- 1371 N Sandhills Blvd, Aberdeen, NC 28315
- 1664 S Main St Ste B, Laurinburg, NC 28352
- 520 Berne Sq, New Bern, NC 28562
- 2750C N Roberts Ave, Lumberton, NC 28358
- 1110 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28540
- 2900 Arendell St Ste 19, Morehead City, NC 28557
- 6832 F Market St, Wilmington, NC 28405
- 4600 Main St Ste 1, Shallotte, NC 28470
Ohio
- 8489 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060
- 12588 Rockside Rd, Cleveland, OH 44125
- 1890 W Market St, Akron, OH 44313
- 405 Howe Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
- 241 W Wooster Rd, Barberton, OH 44203
- 426 East Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44319
- 1336 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708
- 10560 Harrison Ave, Harrison, OH 45030
- 3640 Werk Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248
- 110 S 7th St, Marietta, OH 45750
- 9025 Ohio River Rd, Wheelersburg, OH 45694
- 400 Silver Bridge Plz, Gallipolis, OH 45631
- 367 County Rd 406 Ste B, South Point, OH 45680
Pennsylvania
- 750 Ohio River Blvd, Rochester, PA 15074
- 4717 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
- 2444 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701
- 11628 Penn Hills Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15235
- 254 Oak Spring Rd, Washington, PA 15301
- 6041 State Route 30 Ste 20, Greensburg, PA 15601
- 1425 Scalp Ave Ste 130, Johnstown, PA 15904
- 389 N Reading Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522
- 500 Lincoln Hwy Ste 4, Fairless Hills, PA 19030
- 2140 White St, York, PA 17404
- 1150 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331
South Carolina
- 1206 Highway 9 Bypass W, Lancaster, SC 29720
- 9221 Two Notch Rd Ste 30, Columbia, SC 29223
- 6169 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212
- 1641 Church St, Conway, SC 29526
- 710 Hwy 17 S Ste D, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
- 1370 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- 1013 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- 431 Saint James Ave Unit G, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- 10150 Dorchester Rd Unit 227, Summerville, SC 29485
- 328 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29906
Tennessee
- 633 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501
- 1301 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN 38401
- 1913 Sherwood Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664
- 3901 Hixson Pike Ste 157, Chattanooga, TN 37415
- 1426 N Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN 37854
Virginia
- 180 Kents Ridge Rd, Richlands, VA 24641
- 1090 Bypass Rd, Vinton, VA 24179
- 6610 Mooretown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188
- 2318 W Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666
- 1851 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
- 1971 S Military Hwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
No more Big Lots openings?
With the additional 78 Big Lots stores reopening in its fourth wave this week, Variety Wholesalers will have reopened all 219 stores that it said it would after acquiring them from Gordon Brothers.
While fans of the retail brand are undoubtedly happy to have hundreds of locations reopened, the 219-store count represents just over a quarter of the Big Lots locations that were open at the end of last year.
Privately held Variety Wholesalers has not publicly announced plans to open any brand-new Big Lots locations at this time. For now, if there isn’t a Big Lots location near you after the fourth wave of reopenings this week, it’s likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future.
