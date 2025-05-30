Nike design leader John Hoke is leaving the company that was his ‘destiny’

John Hoke, a 33-year Nike veteran who served as the company’s chief innovation officer, is retiring.

Hoke has long viewed his own time at Nike as “destiny.” At age 12, he imagined the performance benefits of sticking his inflatable pool raft to the bottom of a shoe. That led him to discover Phil Knight and write him a letter. Knight responded, inviting him to come work at the company when he was older. After graduating from studies in industrial design and architecture and giving a presentation where he discussed Nike Town, Hoke was invited to Nike for a job interview. “I brought that letter in the back of my portfolio. I pulled the letter out, and I said, ‘I’m here to redeem the coupon you sent me in the late ’70s,’” Hoke recalled. The person he said that to? Mark Parker, who ended up taking over the company as its most beloved designer-CEO. “I pinch myself, like I’ve been . . . loving this brand, and thinking about sneakers, and how to make sneakers perform better, and how to make sneakers more magnetic more powerful, for most of my life.”

Phil McCartney, EVP and chief innovation, design & product officer at Nike, will be taking over Hoke’s duties. Meanwhile, Hoke will be at Nike through October wrapping up projects. He did not immediately respond for comment.